Remembering our heroes

Photo: Kate Bouey

Thousands of people are expected to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies at Kal Tire Place, Saturday.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., with the ceremony starting at 10:15 a.m.

There will be a special focus on Vimy Ridge, as 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the pivotal First World War battle.

Because of construction of a second sheet of ice at the arena, parking will be limited, and people are encouraged to car pool.

Disabled parking stalls are now located in the new parking lot south of the building, along 43rd Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to drop off individuals with mobility issues at the main entrance on the east side of the facility before parking.

Services in Lavington and Coldstream will begin at 10:15 a.m. at their respective cenotaphs. A service will also be held in Armstrong's Hassen Arena. Doors open at 10 a.m. with the procession getting underway at 10:30.

In Enderby, the ceremony will take place at 10:30 at Cenotaph Park.