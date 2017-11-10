47304
47798

Vernon  

Another air advisory

- | Story: 211312

Another air quality advisory has been issued for the Lavington area due to high concentrations of fine particulates.

The poor conditions are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, issued the advisory and said people with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine-particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

More information on current air quality can be found online.

This is the second advisory in less than a week. A similar advisory was issued on Nov. 6.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

48021
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
3207886
4022 Pritchard Dr.
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$287,500
more details
47400


Send us your News Tips!


46024


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sasha
Sasha Vernon SPCA >


46647


TGIF Gifs – November 10, 2017

Galleries
Swing into the weekend with another round of TGIF Gifs! OMG they’re adorable!…want untitled untitled Papa dog meets...
TGIF Gifs – November 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
That feeling when you leave the office for the weekend: Two dudes...
Audience reaction to a bass solo didn’t go as expected
Must Watch
The one cow in the middle looked like it was giving it a chance,
Drew Barrymore ‘hurt’ by mean Instagram comments
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was left hurt after Internet trolls wrote...
This guy rickrolled his friends wedding
Must Watch
I’m just imagining all of the parents and grandparents.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
48063