Air advisory lifted

UPDATE 1:36 p.m.

Lavington residents can breathe easy once again

The air quality advisory that was implemented Friday has been lifted.

The air quality advisory was issued on Nov. 10 due to the high concentrations of fine particulates. Changing weather conditions are expected to further improve air quality over the next few days.

More information on current air quality can be found online.

Another air quality advisory has been issued for the Lavington area due to high concentrations of fine particulates.

The poor conditions are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, issued the advisory and said people with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine-particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

This is the second advisory in less than a week. A similar advisory was issued on Nov. 6.