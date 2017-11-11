46225
47592

Vernon  

Air advisory lifted

- | Story: 211312

UPDATE 1:36 p.m.

Lavington residents can breathe easy once again

The air quality advisory that was implemented Friday has been lifted.

The air quality advisory was issued on Nov. 10 due to the high concentrations of fine particulates. Changing weather conditions are expected to further improve air quality over the next few days.

More information on current air quality can be found online.

Another air quality advisory has been issued for the Lavington area due to high concentrations of fine particulates.

The poor conditions are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, issued the advisory and said people with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine-particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

More information on current air quality can be found online.

This is the second advisory in less than a week. A similar advisory was issued on Nov. 6.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
2840265
28th Avenue & 34th Street
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$139,900
more details
48289


Send us your News Tips!


46641


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Missy
Missy Vernon SPCA >


45809


Sharks attack the submarine being used to film Blue Planet II

Must Watch
Behind the scenes of the filming of Blue Planet II, where a shark mistakes the filmmakers submarine for competition and begins...
Wedding photobombs – November 11, 2017
Galleries
These wedding photobombs are so good, the bride and groom...
Wedding photobombs – November 11, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Most wedding days go by so fast for the bride and groom. Luckily...
The cop who loves being filmed
Must Watch
What’s the fine for being entertained?
Five women accuse comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Showbiz
Comedian Louis C.K. has become the latest celebrity accused of...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
46007