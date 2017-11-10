Jail time for bank robbery

Photo: Getty Images

A man will be spending some time behind bars for robbing a Royal Bank in Vernon earlier this year.

Cody Douglas Lawrence, 26, pleaded guilty in provincial court Thursday.

He was sentenced to 913 days in jail, but after factoring in time served, he will spend two years less a day in jail.

Lawrence will then have 12 months probation a lifetime firearm ban and was ordered to pay $1,050 in restitution and a $200 victim surcharge.

He robbed the Royal Bank in the Polson Mall on July 10.