Snow removal woes

The weather has been a hot topic in Vernon recently, especially the snow that caught many people by surprise.

A lengthy and ongoing debate has emerged on social media with some saying the city dropped the ball when it came to snow removal this week, and others saying snow happens.

“It's outrageous slipping trying to get out of our driveway and slipping trying to get in then get honked at because I slowed to get I it because it's so damn slippery I counted how many times the sand tuck came past the house five times and no sand. Give me a break,” posted one person.

But another said, “Not sure what everyone is complaining about – Nov. 9 or Dec. 9 - snow is snow - I drive a small sporty car and got around town fine today - just take it slow and cautious.”

Numerous people posted praise and scorn for the city's snow removal efforts.

Vernon City Coun. Scott Anderson weighed into the fray, defending the public works department which has been running at full steam since the snow started piling up.

Anderson said crews are “out working long hours to keep the roads as clear as they can in the middle of a snow storm that was bad enough to, for example, cancel all the flights out of Kelowna airport, and shut down the transit service. They are doing the best they can with what they have.”

James Rice, with the city works department, said a lot of snow fell and crews are scrambling to clear up the mess.

By Friday morning, all major routes had been ploughed and sanded and Rice said the sides streets will be done by Friday evening.

Rice said he can understand the frustration some people have.

“The event started really heavy at around 6 a.m. It takes four to six hours to clear all the main roads, so by the time rush hours hit an hour and a half later, we were still working on it so it is a challenge,” said Rice.

“I can't remember the last time we had this kind of snow in the first week of November.”