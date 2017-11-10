3 arrested in school threat

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon RCMP have arrested three youths after threats were made to an area high school Wednesday.

Vernon RCMP have arrested three youths after threats were made to an area high school Wednesday.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said a threat was posted on social media that was directed to Vernon Secondary School.

Police nor school officials have said what the threat contained.

“As a result of the police investigation, three youths were arrested on Wednesday. The three have been charged with uttering threats and mischief. The youths were released to their parents on conditions while awaiting their first court appearance,” said Moskaluk.

“All the students, staff and parents of Vernon Secondary School have been made aware of the situation and the RCMP and School District 22 continue to work together on this issue to ensure the safety of the school.”

Moskaluk said RCMP are confident this was an isolated situation and there is no further threat to the school.

District Superintendent Joe Rogers said the school initiated a threat protocol, and students were never in danger.

“The threat came after school yesterday so there was no lock down,” said Rogers, adding the district takes all threats seriously.