Come join our team

Want to join the Okanagan's top news team?

Castanet has an opening for a news director at its Vernon office.

We're one of Western Canada's most successful online media platforms and have rapidly expanded over the past few years.

Based in Kelowna, we've added Vernon and Penticton offices, built a new media centre and recently added a radio station to our multimedia reach.

The successful candidate will run a small staff from our downtown Vernon office, edit, assign and report his or her own copy, as well as work closely with the rest of our staff throughout the Okanagan.

The job will include working in online, video and radio formats, and offers an exciting opportunity at a company on the forefront of media convergence.

You'll need a minimum of five years experience in journalism and be able to work in a fast-paced, ever-changing news environment, meeting the needs of a readership that is both local and spans across B.C. and beyond.

For more details and complete job posting, click here.

Email applications to [email protected].