47304
47926

Vernon  

Come join our team

- | Story: 211284

Want to join the Okanagan's top news team?

Castanet has an opening for a news director at its Vernon office.

We're one of Western Canada's most successful online media platforms and have rapidly expanded over the past few years.

Based in Kelowna, we've added Vernon and Penticton offices, built a new media centre and recently added a radio station to our multimedia reach.

The successful candidate will run a small staff from our downtown Vernon office, edit, assign and report his or her own copy, as well as work closely with the rest of our staff throughout the Okanagan.

The job will include working in online, video and radio formats, and offers an exciting opportunity at a company on the forefront of media convergence.

You'll need a minimum of five years experience in journalism and be able to work in a fast-paced, ever-changing news environment, meeting the needs of a readership that is both local and spans across B.C. and beyond.

For more details and complete job posting, click here.

Email applications to [email protected].

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

45352
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
3274660
928 Monashee Pl
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$695,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


45103


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sasha
Sasha Vernon SPCA >


46641


Audience reaction to a bass solo didn’t go as expected

Must Watch
The one cow in the middle looked like it was giving it a chance, then said “Naw, this ain’t for me” Trombone...
Drew Barrymore ‘hurt’ by mean Instagram comments
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was left hurt after Internet trolls wrote...
This guy rickrolled his friends wedding
Must Watch
I’m just imagining all of the parents and grandparents.
Friday Fails – November 10, 2017
Galleries
The cycle of Friday Fails goes on…
Friday Fails – November 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Friday mornings especially, right?


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
46166