Vernon  

Handmade holiday

A local environmental group is promoting handmade over factory gifts this Christmas.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society is holding its sixth annual 'Handmade Holiday' fair at the Schubert Centre on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 12-3 p.m.

The free family-friendly event is in its sixth year, with volunteers on site to demonstrate how to make a wide variety of gifts and inspire others to try their hand at making handmade gifts this holiday season.

Parents are urged to bring their kids who can learn to make handmade gifts with short, easy demos for foods, greenery, toys, weaving, sewing and more. There will also be some hands-on crafting.

“We’ll have woodworking, baking, sewing, decoupage, food gifts, herbals, crafting demonstrations and much more,” said a SENS press release.

Groups involved include Kalamalka Weavers and Spinners, the Okanagan Regional Library and the Okanagan Science Centre.

“Let's work together to make this holiday season less about shopping,” said SENS. 

