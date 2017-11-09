46225
Can we talk cannabis?

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is playing host to a wide-ranging discussion on the legalization of cannabis next week.

The discussion is open to the public and comes at the same time as the gallery holds an exhibition called 'Cultivate' by artist Tara Nicholson.

"Our current exhibition Cultivate, which features the hidden landscape of cannabis production, has sparked discussions around its legalization next year,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director . “We felt this was a perfect opportunity to ask the questions and facilitate a community conversation around this multi-faceted topic."

The gallery is inviting the public to a community conversation on Thursday, Nov.16th at 6 p.m.

Five professionals representing different perspectives on the legalization and its implications – both positive and negative, will be involved in the discussion.

They include:

  • Dr. Zachery Walsh, UBC associate professor of psychology
  • Rachael Zubick, City of Vernon community safety coordinator
  • Rus Stevenson, a local grower and distributor
