Search for evidence ends

Photo: CTV File photo of Shuswap farm.

The search for evidence has ended at a Shuswap farm where the remains of a Vernon teen were uncovered last month, RCMP confirmed Thursday.

"The RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit completed its search of the Salmon River Road property, with all police personnel and equipment vacating the property," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, RCMP spokesperson.

A huge contingent of officers, complete with two mobile command centres and, later, heavy equipment, descended on the property Oct. 19.

Three days later, police said human remains had been found. Using DNA obtained from her parents, police later confirmed they were those of Tracy Genereaux, an 18-year-old from Vernon, who had gone missing in May.

"The property was turned over to the owners, midday today and it is asked that the media and general public respect the owners' property and privacy," Moskaluk said in a short statement.

The property is owned by the parents of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 37, who was recently charged with six offences relating to an Aug. 27 incident near Falkland where he allegedly threatened a sex trade worker.

The charges include intentionally discharging a firearm and uttering threats.

No connection between Sagmoen and Genereaux's remains has been made and police are not saying if Sagmoen is a suspect in her disappearance.

The investigation into Genereaux’s death is ongoing, police said.