Shocking find on rail trail

Photo: Facebook This puppy was found abandoned on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

A Central Okanagan woman got more than she bargained for when she went for a stroll along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Brittney Mathieson posted on Facebook that she was near the Wood Lake boat launch off Oyama Road on Wednesday around 3 p.m. when she found a puppy abandoned and left in a crate.

“He was barking and terrified and freezing. I am thankful that I found him and was able to bring him home, warm him up and give him the love and kindness he so deserves,” said Mathieson.

“To the individual(s) that left this puppy for dead, shame on you. I hope someone sees this post and recognizes the dog and/or crate and reports you to the proper authorities as you should never ever be allowed to own an animal again.”

The dog was taken to the Kelowna SPCA.