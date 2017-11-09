More seeking help this year

Photo: Castanet Staff Lt. Stefan Reid says more people need help this Christmas.

Vernon's Salvation Army has set an ambitious $500,000 goal for its Christmas kettle and mail-out letter campaign. It is also seeking volunteers for kettle shifts.

“Over the past year we have seen an influx of people and the need is higher than it has ever been,” said Lt. Stefan Reid, the House of Hope's executive director. “Our foot traffic has increased substantially and we see more people each day coming for basic items such as bread and a hot cup of coffee.”

Reid said the funds raised at Christmas help the Salvation Army throughout the year with different programs for women, children, and new this year, for men.

“We are seeing our staff helping more and working with those who have mental health difficulties, addictions, referring people to housing and rehabilitation as well as their spiritual needs.”

Christmas hampers won't be handed out this year. Instead, Save-on Foods gift cards will be handed out to those who pass the hamper interview.

“The value of our hampers will not change and will reflect on the gift card. With this new approach, we are able to provide the dignity for people to shop at either Save-on-Foods locations and be able to choose their own food for their Christmas meal.”

Hamper interview days this year: Nov. 28, 29 and 30

Hamper distribution days this year: Dec.18, 19 and 20

The Santa Toy Room returns to the House of Hope before Christmas where those with children and teens are able to pick gifts.

The Kettle campaign will run from Nov. 23-Dece. 23.

Shifts are 2 hours long during the hours of 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday to Saturday. All shifts this year will be inside. Go online to sign up.