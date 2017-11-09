Most buses operating

48004
UPDATE: 3 p.m.

BC Transit warns route 5 South Vernon bus service remains  temporarily suspended due to poor road conditions.

Early this morning, the snow forced the stoppage of buses on all routes.

Other Vernon transit routes are back in operation but are operating on a modified schedule.

Regional routes are still operational, including route 60 Enderby, route 61 Lumby, and route 90 UBCO Connector (not servicing Okanagan College Vernon campus).

The bus company apologized for the inconvenience.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

Due to poor road conditions, Route 5 South Vernon is temporarily suspended until further notice.

Some Vernon bus rider will have to find another way to get around, at least for a little while.

Due to poor road conditions, the following local routes are temporarily suspended in the Vernon Regional Transit System until further notice:

  • Route 2 Pleasant Valley
  • Route 5 South Vernon
  • Route 6 College
  • Route 7 Okanagan Landing
  • Route 8 Bella Vista

The following local routes are operating on a modified schedule:

  • Route 1 Coldstream
  • Route 3 Alexis Park
  • Route 4 East Hill

Regional routes are still operational including route 60 Enderby, route 61 Lumby, and route 90 UBCO Connector (not servicing Okanagan College Vernon Campus).

Due to changing road conditions, the status of all routes may change throughout the day.

Customers are encouraged to go to BCTransit.com/Vernon or social media feeds for updates.

