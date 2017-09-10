43882
Vernon  

Santa leads the bikers

Santa Claus led more than 200 bikers from Kal Lake lookout down Highway 97 at the south end of Vernon on Sunday at the start of the annual Santas Anonymous toy run.

The leather clad group had teddys, games and toys strapped to the motorcycles for the 29th annual event which puts presents under the tree for underprivileged kids at Christmas.

“We distribute them year round,” said Lyle Peterson who started the event almost 30 years ago. “They'll go to the store and be distributed at Christmas.”

The store on 29th Street in Vernon also takes donations of toys.

“We do birthdays year round for needy kids too with new, gently used and refurbished stuff,” said Rick 'Santa' Trehearne who sat in his red suit at the front of the cavalcade.

The riders left the lookout at noon and headed for Lumby.

