Vernon  

A paddle boarding cat

Paddleboarding with a Cat Logan from J.D on Vimeo.

A Vernon area cat is becoming quite famous after his owner posted a video showing the two of them paddleboarding on Kalamalka Lake.

While most cats avoid water, owner JD Ram said Logan the cat is quite happy to jump aboard and go for a paddle on the lake.

In fact, Ram takes Logan almost everywhere.

“I treat him like a dog,” said Ram. “I put him on a leash and he took to it. I never trained him. It's just natural.”

Ram, a critical care nurse at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, is happy his cat puts a smile on people's faces during their trips to the beach and the park.

“I thought it was just normal.”

Logan turns one this December and is a playful puss who not only loves the water but likes to play hide and seek and pitch, according to Ram.

The video has had over 17,000 views since it was posted last week.

