Spall bridge repairs in Oct

Photo: Phil Vallée The Ministry of Transportation says work on the Morgan Bridge should begin in early October.

It's been months but repair work on the Morgan Bridge on Heywood Armstrong Road is expected to start in early October.

The bridge which sits just outside Spallumcheen's boundary suffered a washout in early May during heavy spring flooding. A gaping hole was left behind and the bridge was closed.

"The design is completed and we have moved on to consultations, obtaining permits and arranging for materials," said Chad Marsh of the Ministry of Transportation. "At this time we are working towards beginning construction the first week of October. All efforts are being taken to expedite this repair."

Marsh thanked the public for their patience "as we ensure all the appropriate steps are taken to make Morgan bridge safe for the public and designed to better withstand potential future events."

A number of local residents have complained about the lengthy delay in fixing the bridge which, for some, mean a much longer commute.