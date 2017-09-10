44511
45815

Vernon  

Spall bridge repairs in Oct

- | Story: 206231

It's been months but repair work on the Morgan Bridge on Heywood Armstrong Road is expected to start in early October.

The bridge which sits just outside Spallumcheen's boundary suffered a washout in early May during heavy spring flooding. A gaping hole was left behind and the bridge was closed.

"The design is completed and we have moved on to consultations, obtaining permits and arranging for materials," said Chad Marsh of the Ministry of Transportation. "At this time we are working towards beginning construction the first week of October. All efforts are being taken to expedite this repair."

Marsh thanked the public for their patience "as we ensure all the appropriate steps are taken to make Morgan bridge safe for the public and designed to better withstand potential future events."

A number of local residents have complained about the lengthy delay in fixing the bridge which, for some, mean a much longer commute.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
3060899
REDUCED 30K House and 2.5 acres
$859,000
more details
44140


Send us your News Tips!


39330


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Lake
Lake Vernon SPCA >


45103


A cat climbing a rock wall

Must Watch
Next time they should use a laser pointer to do a speed run!
JAY-Z’s mom opens up about coming out
Music
JAY-Z's mom Gloria Carter agreed to appear on her son's...
Airplane trick shots
Must Watch
Foam airplanes are the jam!
Horoscope
Horoscope: Sept 10-16
Horoscopes
Overview for all signs: Those feeling pressured need to consider...
Daily Dose – September 10, 2017
Daily Dose
Gather ’round for today’s Daily Dose!


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42206