Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 7:25 p.m.

BC Hydro crews have restores power to 677 customers between Lake Country and Vernon, as of 7:07 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 p.m.

A total of 677 customers in from Vernon to Lake Country are currently without power, according to BC Hydro's website.

Power was reportedly lost for affected customers just before 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

As of 6:29 p.m., crews are on scene at an area west of Highway 97 and east of Carmonage Road.