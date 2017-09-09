Colour Me Canada is the theme for the 24th edition of the Lake Country Art Walk today and Sunday.

The theme was inspired by the nation's 150th birthday.

More than 3,000 works of art will be on display at the popular event that features art, music and dance.

There are also special exhibits dedicated to photography, fibre art, plein air painting and local youth.

Back this year are the Paint Off Art Competitions where three artists must complete a painting on a specific subject within 15 minutes along with the Quick Draw hour-long drawing session.

Visitors can also vote for their favourite of the 300 artists expected to attend.

Art Walk takes place at the Lake Country Community Complex, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., as well as in many of the surrounding buildings and courtyards.

A full list of events can be found online.