Vernon  

Colour Me Canada

- | Story: 206198

Colour Me Canada is the theme for the 24th edition of the Lake Country Art Walk today and Sunday.

The theme was inspired by the nation's 150th birthday.

More than 3,000 works of art will be on display at the popular event that features art, music and dance.

There are also special exhibits dedicated to photography, fibre art, plein air painting and local youth.

Back this year are the Paint Off Art Competitions where three artists must complete a painting on a specific subject within 15 minutes along with the Quick Draw hour-long drawing session.

Visitors can also vote for their favourite of the 300 artists expected to attend.

Art Walk takes place at the Lake Country Community Complex, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., as well as in many of the surrounding buildings and courtyards.

A full list of events can be found online.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

45754
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
3134586
4280 20 Street NE
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$709,900
more details
45757


Send us your News Tips!


38258


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sage
Sage Vernon SPCA >


45292


This happened at the World Long Drive Championships

Must Watch
Luckily no one got impaled
Lil Wayne ignoring doctor’s advice to rest
Music
Rapper Lil Wayne is a "workaholic" who is unlikely to...
Breathtaking Views
Galleries
Sometimes you just need to soak in the scenery.
Breathtaking Views (2)
Galleries
Take it all in…
Bold seagull steals a bag of chips, walks right out of store
Must Watch
This seagull knows *exactly* what it’s doing, and...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44326