Vernon  

Police confirm two dead

RCMP have confirmed two people died in a fiery crash on Highway 97 Friday morning.

Const. Melissa Wutke said two vehicles collided head on at around 7:30 a.m., killing both drivers.

One of the vehicles burst into flames.

The accident happened northwest of Madeline Lake Road 15 km from Falkland, closing Highway 97 for several hours while police and the BC Coroner Service investigated the scene.

“No other persons were involved. The identity of the drivers is being withheld pending next of kin notifications,” said Wutke.

