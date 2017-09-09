Something to be thankful for

Photo: Contributed

Organizers of the annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive are hoping to give people a reason to be thankful this year.

The seventh annual food drive is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, and in the days leading up to the collection, volunteers will be dropping grocery bags off at area houses that residents can put items in which will then be given to the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank.

With the influx of wildfire evacuees this summer, the local food bank has been strained to keep up with demand.

“The local food bank is entirely dependent upon the generosity of the donors and volunteers who gather, sort and stock the food that is provided to those who qualify for support,” said Uriah Kane, food drive executive co-director.

“Last year's BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collected over 428,934 pounds of food for food banks across British Columbia.”

Kane said they are hoping to break last year's total of 14,000 pounds of food collected in Vernon.

“The food bank has a number of high-priority items it is hoping to collect this year including dry pasta, pasta sauces and canned fruits and vegetables,” said Kane.

Volunteers will be collecting the food between 9:30-11:30 a.m. Any food that is not picked up can be dropped off at the Salvation Army House of Hope, 3303-32nd Ave., between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.