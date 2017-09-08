Water supply in good shape

Photo: Contributed

While some parts of the province are reeling from a drought, Greater Vernon Water officials say there is enough to go around locally as long as residents keep up conservation efforts.

A statement from GVW said, “The Province has declared a Level 3 Drought for our region as some streams are at very low levels. Most of the streams of concern are not supplied by storage reservoirs. Based on GVW’s Drought Management Plan, we will be able to remain at stage 1 water restrictions and also maintain adequate stream flows for fish in the Duteau Creek watershed.”

Stage 1 restrictions mean residents and businesses may water outdoors up to three days per week before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. as follows:

Odd address numbers - Tuesday, Thursday, and/or Saturday

Even address numbers - Wednesday, Friday, and/or Sunday

Outdoor watering on Mondays is not permitted

Duteau Creek water reservoir readings taken by GVW staff Sept. 1, show reservoirs were slightly above stage 1 levels.

The efforts of the RDNO Operations staff to manage water outflows from reservoirs, as well as the efforts of residents to conserve water, has helped the water situation.

GVW expects to remain at stage 1 for the remainder of the irrigation season.

However, officials are still urging residents to maintain current conservation levels.

Weather forecasts indicate minimal rain, with continued warm temperatures and with a late start to the growing season, some crops may still need water.