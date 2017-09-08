45162
Vernon  

BX Creek dries up

What was once a raging torrent of water is now dry as the desert sand.

It was in April when BX Creek was threatening homes on 20th Street near 48th Avenue as residents scrambled to get sandbags in place to hold back the raging current.

BX Creek also created what some called Lake Toyota at the intersection of Highway 97 and 48th Avenue.

Today, however, the upper part of BX Creek has completely dried up. The lower section of the creek that leaves Swan Lake and passes through the recreation complex grounds is down to a trickle.

But officials with the province say there is nothing to worry about because this is not unusual under the current weather conditions.

BX Creek is not a spawning creek so there is no threat to fish, but it does feed Vernon Creek which provides tributary spawning habitat for Okanagan Kokanee stocks.

However, officials said the creek was surveyed approximately two weeks ago and there are currently no concerns regarding adequate flows for spawning fish.

