45486

Vernon  

Hwy 97 open

- | Story: 206095

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. 

DriveBC reports that Highway 97 15 Kilometres South of Falkland is now open. 

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. 

The estimated time of opening is now 6:30 p.m.

A detour is available on Round Lake Rd, which is single lane alternating and drivers should expect 30 minutes delays.

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.

There are unconfirmed reports at least one person had died in the accident near Falkland.

The RCMP closure of the highway for the entire day is an indication lives were lost in the tragedy.

UPDATE: noon

The estimated time of reopening Highway 97 15 kilometres south of Falkland, near Round Lake, has been pushed back to 6 p.m.

A detour is available via Round Lake Road, but with single-lane, alternating traffic. Expect one-hour delays.

Alternate routes are encouraged via Highway 97A or the Trans-Canada, says DriveBC.

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

DriveBC reports the estimated time of reopening Highway 97 is 12 p.m.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

A witness to the fiery crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 says two vehicles collided head-on and an SUV burst into flames.

Shelley Faubert was only two cars back from the crash and says a medevac helicopter touched down on the highway to transport at least one injured person from the scene.

ORIGINAL: 8:20 a.m.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious accident north of Vernon on Highway 97.

Castanet has been told the highway is closed near Round Lake while crews tend to the scene.

The extent of injuries to those involved in the accident is not currently known. There are reports at least one vehicle has caught fire.

Photos sent in to Castanet show a vehicle ablaze in the middle of the highway.

More details will be provided as soon as they become available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

44892
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
3189003
1293 Modern Place
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$949,900
more details
42311


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Garfunkle
Garfunkle Vernon SPCA >


45348


TGIF Gifs – September 8, 2017

Galleries
Some fresh gifs that’ll take your breath away are here! this took my breath away for 2 seconds untitled Fluffy cueball...
TGIF Gifs – September 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Kitties in space, and other important stuff!   NASA once...
Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan before attempting shot out of the rough
Must Watch
In 15 years ESPN will play this clip incessantly when Riley wins...
Chester Bennington’s widow shares picture taken days before singer’s death
Music
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of...
This little dog opening a sliding door is the most inspiring thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45005