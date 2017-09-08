Hwy 97 open

Photo: Len Olsen

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

DriveBC reports that Highway 97 15 Kilometres South of Falkland is now open.

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m.

The estimated time of opening is now 6:30 p.m.

A detour is available on Round Lake Rd, which is single lane alternating and drivers should expect 30 minutes delays.

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.

There are unconfirmed reports at least one person had died in the accident near Falkland.

The RCMP closure of the highway for the entire day is an indication lives were lost in the tragedy.

UPDATE: noon

The estimated time of reopening Highway 97 15 kilometres south of Falkland, near Round Lake, has been pushed back to 6 p.m.

A detour is available via Round Lake Road, but with single-lane, alternating traffic. Expect one-hour delays.

Alternate routes are encouraged via Highway 97A or the Trans-Canada, says DriveBC.

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

DriveBC reports the estimated time of reopening Highway 97 is 12 p.m.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

A witness to the fiery crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 says two vehicles collided head-on and an SUV burst into flames.

Shelley Faubert was only two cars back from the crash and says a medevac helicopter touched down on the highway to transport at least one injured person from the scene.

ORIGINAL: 8:20 a.m.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious accident north of Vernon on Highway 97.

Castanet has been told the highway is closed near Round Lake while crews tend to the scene.

The extent of injuries to those involved in the accident is not currently known. There are reports at least one vehicle has caught fire.

Photos sent in to Castanet show a vehicle ablaze in the middle of the highway.

More details will be provided as soon as they become available.