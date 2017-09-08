45162
Vernon  

Fiery crash closes Hwy 97

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

DriveBC reports the estimated time of reopening Highway 97 is 12 p.m.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

A witness to the fiery crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 says two vehicles collided head-on and an SUV burst into flames.

Shelley Faubert was only two cars back from the crash and says a medevac helicopter touched down on the highway to transport at least one injured person from the scene.

ORIGINAL: 8:20 a.m.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious accident north of Vernon on Highway 97.

Castanet has been told the highway is closed near Round Lake while crews tend to the scene.

The extent of injuries to those involved in the accident is not currently known. There are reports at least one vehicle has caught fire.

Photos sent in to Castanet show a vehicle ablaze in the middle of the highway.

More details will be provided as soon as they become available.

