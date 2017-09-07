Calling all apprentices

Photo: Contributed The Industry Training Authority and Vernon Chamber of Commerce wants to help local businesses grow with the use of apprentices.

An interactive information session for current and potential skilled trades employers is planned for Sept. 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the Schubert Centre.

The event will include a panel of local employers, training providers and apprentices who will share why they hire apprentices, how they build loyalty amongst their employees, and stories of their challenges and achievements with apprenticeships.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required.