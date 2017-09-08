Revved up at the Star

45162
The hills of SilverStar Mountain resort will be echoing with the sound of dirtbikes as riders rev up for the Rev Limiter Hare Scramble and EnduroCross.

The race will be held Sept. 22-24 and riders of all skill levels can sign up and get in on the action.

Brad Baker, SilverStar director of operations, said the endurocross will be held in the parking lot while the hair scramble will take off into area hills – hopefully.

Baker said Mother Nature could play a role in the event. Currently, there is a ban on off-road vehicles, but if enough moisture falls from the sky, the ban could be lifted and all events could go as planned.

“There is also going to be the Enduro Canada Cross Country finals, but that might be put on hold because of the off road restrictions,” said Baker, adding the endurocross will go ahead no matter what.

The Rev Limiter Hare Scramble has received the National West Title status and is designated as the fourth and final round of the World Enduro Canada CXCC West Series.

The races will also include workshops and family events.

But the motorcycle action isn't over when the racing ends, as Austrian bike company KTM will be setting up shop for the KTM Adventure Rally Canada 2017 on Sept. 25.

Participants need a 600cc or larger adventure bike to take part in the event that takes place over five days and features clinics, GPS navigation courses, demo rides, workshops and other activities.

“They are going to be doing rides out of SilverStar each day of up to 350 kilometres,” said Baker, adding if the off-road restrictions are still in place, the course will be modified to keep riders on forest service roads only, which is allowed under the ban.

