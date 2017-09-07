Still summer at the Star

For those hoping to get in another blast of summer, Silver Star Mountain Resort is staying open for two bonus weekends.

The resort will keep summer going Sept. 9-10 and 16 -17 and there is something a little special waiting for those who venture up the mountain.

Brad Baker, director of operations, said the mountain purchased a “bungee trampoline” that was supposed to arrive in early summer, but did not make to the mountain until recently.

“We are hoping to give everyone a sneak peak over the next two weekends,” said Baker.

The mountain will also continue to invite mountain bikers – both downhill and cross country – to test the resorts extensive trail system.

The Comet six pack chair lift will take riders to the trails.

Baker said overall, it has been a busy summer at the Star.

“The smoke has impacted us a little a bit with visibility and not as attractive to be up here, but it's been busy and continues to be busy,” said Baker.

And even with summer coming to a close, the Star still has some mountain bike plans in the works for this year.

“We are working on some trails now. We are working on a dirt park jump area that is being specifically built for a local athlete,” said Baker, adding a video will be shot at the jump.

Baker declined to say who the special athlete is, saying people will have to wait and see.