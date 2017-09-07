Rain may be on the way

Photo: File photo There is a 60 per cent chance of rain Friday and Saturday.

Okanagan residents who are tired of coughing and wheezing their way through the day may be in for some relief.

Rain is in the forecast for the entire Valley.

There is a 60 per cent chance of the wet stuff Friday afternoon and through Saturday evening where it tapers off to 40 per cent.

That's the good news, the bad news there is also a prediction of lightning on Friday from Penticton to Vernon.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy, with sunny days returning Monday and Tuesday, but on Wednesday there is a 60 per cent chance of rain once again.