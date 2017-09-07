44110

Vernon  

Rain may be on the way

- | Story: 206030

Okanagan residents who are tired of coughing and wheezing their way through the day may be in for some relief.

Rain is in the forecast for the entire Valley.

There is a 60 per cent chance of the wet stuff Friday afternoon and through Saturday evening where it tapers off to 40 per cent.

That's the good news, the bad news there is also a prediction of lightning on Friday from Penticton to Vernon.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy, with sunny days returning Monday and Tuesday, but on Wednesday there is a 60 per cent chance of rain once again.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

44637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
3090191
Lakeview Heights off Thacker
4 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,398,000
more details
44182


Send us your News Tips!


44524


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Muffin
Muffin Vernon SPCA >


44262


Hilarious opening to a stand up set

Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Pink’s daughter was not impressed by mom’s MTV prize and VMAs speech
Music
Pink's daughter was far from impressed by her mom's...
Best of Seven Redheads – September 7, 2017
Galleries
Who doesn’t love redheads? Vote for your favourite below!


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada