Proulx joins carnival team

Vicki Proulx will be joining the Vernon Winter Carnival team as executive co-ordinator.

“Vicki‘s extensive background in communications, volunteer experience and marketing made this a natural fit” said chairperson Deb White. “We are very excited to work with Vicki. Carnival in Wonderland 2018 is going to be amazing.”

Proulx is no stranger to volunteer work and being involved in the community. She currently sits on two community boards and worked closely with many local non profits during her seven years as promotions co0ordinator with Sun FM Radio.

Recently, Proulx has seen success with Allan Brooks Nature Centre as the community and events co-ordinator organizing events such as The Raptor weeks, which created a huge buzz in the Okanagan.

“I’m thrilled to join this organization. Vernon Winter Carnival is such a huge part of our community. I can't wait to be a part of the team that makes it all happen and to help the Event develop as we move forward. I’m excited to see Vernon Winter Carnival Society grow and take its next steps into the future,” said Proulx.