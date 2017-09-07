Westermark to lead VJHF

Photo: Contributed Lisa Westermark

There is a new executive director for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

After an extensive search, the VJHF board of directors has announced the hiring of Lisa Westermark.

Westermark comes to the foundation with more than 25 years of experience making a difference in the lives of British Columbians, serving in senior leadership and executive positions for community, provincial and national organizations.

“We are looking forward to Lisa’s leadership and expertise in strategic planning, board governance, and fundraising to build upon our achievements and ensure the continued success of upcoming fundraising projects that will improve the health and well-being of residents in the North Okanagan,” said Elise Allan VJH foundation president.

Westermark will replace retiring Director of Development, Sue Beaudry, who served the foundation for 10 years.

“We are grateful for the tremendous dedication and leadership that Sue has provided to the Foundation over the past decade,” said Allan. “We wish her a wonderful retirement.”

Annually, the foundation raises between $1.5 and $2 million, supporting more than 50 areas of unfunded health care needs in the region.

Past major fundraising projects include the $7 million Building a Tower of Care Campaign, $2.5 million Tower of Care Campaign, Phase II, Digital Mammography Take a Picture Campaign and the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre expansion.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is a charitable society that supports health care in the North Okanagan by raising funds for Residential Care Facilities, Community Health Services and Vernon Jubilee Hospital.