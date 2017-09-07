44110

Vernon  

Westermark to lead VJHF

- | Story: 206008

There is a new executive director for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

After an extensive search, the VJHF board of directors has announced the hiring of Lisa Westermark.

Westermark comes to the foundation with more than 25 years of experience making a difference in the lives of British Columbians, serving in senior leadership and executive positions for community, provincial and national organizations. 

“We are looking forward to Lisa’s leadership and expertise in strategic planning, board governance, and fundraising to build upon our achievements and ensure the continued success of upcoming fundraising projects that will improve the health and well-being of residents in the North Okanagan,” said Elise Allan VJH foundation president.

Westermark will replace retiring Director of Development, Sue Beaudry, who served the foundation for 10 years.

“We are grateful for the tremendous dedication and leadership that Sue has provided to the Foundation over the past decade,” said Allan. “We wish her a wonderful retirement.”

Annually, the foundation raises between $1.5 and $2 million, supporting more than 50 areas of unfunded health care needs in the region. 

Past major fundraising projects include the $7 million Building a Tower of Care Campaign, $2.5 million Tower of Care Campaign, Phase II, Digital Mammography Take a Picture Campaign and the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre expansion. 

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is a charitable society that supports health care in the North Okanagan by raising funds for Residential Care Facilities, Community Health Services and Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

44892
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
3181654
1106 Oswell Drive
Rebecca Stacey bedrooms Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty baths
$909,000
more details
44692


Send us your News Tips!


45244


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Muffin
Muffin Vernon SPCA >


45727


The exploding hammer festival in Mexico

Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Pink’s daughter was not impressed by mom’s MTV prize and VMAs speech
Music
Pink's daughter was far from impressed by her mom's...
Best of Seven Redheads – September 7, 2017
Galleries
Who doesn’t love redheads? Vote for your favourite below!
German man sets new record for carrying beer steins
Must Watch
The hero we need but don’t deserve…
Soccer coaches vs. Hockey coaches
Must Watch
I’m not even sure what that coach thinks he is going to...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45100