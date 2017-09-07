44110

Vernon  

Volunteers meet at Lodge

- | Story: 206006

With the 55+ BC Games starting Tuesday, organizers have almost reached their goal of 1,200 volunteers.

The group currently has just over 1,100 people offering their time to help out at the sporting event that will see more than 3,600 athletes come to Vernon for the 30th anniversary of the games.

There has been a change in location for the volunteer orientation. Originally planned for Kal Tire Place, the meetings will now take place at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre Saturday.

The meeting times remain the same at 10 a.m. and noon.

People can sign up online to volunteer or email [email protected] for more information.

