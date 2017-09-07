44110

Vernon  

Who rides at midnight?

Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund has shrugged off concerns about the lack of lighting on the large bike path that was constructed this summer along Kalamalka Lake Road.

Coun. Scott Anderson told council Tuesday that he'd heard someone had thrown a golf ball one night and smashed a window, suggesting it had come from the bike path.

“Will we be doing anything about lighting?” Anderson asked. “I don't think it would have been thrown if you could see (the person).”

The city's transportation manager Amanda Watson said it had been “beyond the scale of the budget to include lighting along the path.”

However, Watson said electrical boxes had been installed along the pathway in the event lights were added in the future.

After the meeting, Mund people could rely on lighting from the street lights.

“How many people ride their bike at midnight?” Mund asked. "Vandalism happens everywhere. It could have been someone shooting off of the golf course.”

Mund also defended the width of the new bike path.

“Bikes will be using it in both directions as well as people walking. That's why you have bikes going in each direction...If you didn't there would be accidents.”

The mayor said he was happy to see people already using the path which would be extended to Kalamalka Lake by the District of Coldstream.

