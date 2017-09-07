Party house under scrutiny

Photo: Dannielle VanderMolen A crashed bus sits near Stickle Road Saturday night.

A two-day long wild house party at a fruit pickers' house off of Pleasant Valley Road has caused concern among local officials.

Young workers said to be mainly from eastern Canada who've been working for an orchardist have been inhabiting the derelict house which is under a do no occupy order from the North Okanagan Regional District.

The loud party culminated in a bus crash near Squires Four Pub on Stickle Road Saturday night after the vehicle was taken from the orchard. RCMP attended the scene.

Nearby neighbours who've been suffering from the noise all summer said the bus was heading for the highway and a possible disaster.

“At the present time there is a do not occupy order on the building,” confirmed David Sewell, NORD's chief administrative officer. “We are in discussions with the property owner to achieve compliance.”

Two requests for comment from Electoral Area B representative Bob Fleming have not been answered.



Sewell said a number of the potential infractions lie within the domain of other agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture for temporary farm worker accommodation and the RCMP over illegal activities.

The farmer who owns the property has stated the workers had been told not to use the old house which was burned in a fire three years ago. Video from the party shows the windows in the house lit up.

The orchardist said the rented bus was on the property to transport workers and must have been broken into or a key left inside.