Vernon  

Rail trail work begins

- | Story: 205970

 

Okanagan Rail Trail construction is about to get underway in the North Okanagan.

Work is set to begin on 2.5 km of trail as crews prep for the trail corridor for full construction.

This phase will focus on environmental, agricultural and archaeological protection, mitigating potential geotechnical hazards, drainage improvements, and safe road crossings.

Some activities will include a clean up of existing materials, enabling full construction to be more efficient and cost effective.

All efforts will be made to mitigate impacts to adjacent properties and the surrounding environment. Parts of the trail will be closed as construction proceeds and people are being asked to obey all construction and closure signs along the trail.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

44637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
3114919
#608 737 Leon Avenue
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$244,900
more details
44392


Send us your News Tips!


45455


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Tasha
Tasha Vernon SPCA >


45727


Some motivation to keep you strong!

Galleries
Yes, it’s only Wednesday. Although it’s still a short week for most of us, we could still you a little motivational...
Some motivation to keep you strong! (2)
Galleries
A little motivation is good for the soul, body and mind.
Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?
Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada