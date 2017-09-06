Rail trail work begins

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Rail Trail construction is about to get underway in the North Okanagan.

Work is set to begin on 2.5 km of trail as crews prep for the trail corridor for full construction.

This phase will focus on environmental, agricultural and archaeological protection, mitigating potential geotechnical hazards, drainage improvements, and safe road crossings.

Some activities will include a clean up of existing materials, enabling full construction to be more efficient and cost effective.

All efforts will be made to mitigate impacts to adjacent properties and the surrounding environment. Parts of the trail will be closed as construction proceeds and people are being asked to obey all construction and closure signs along the trail.