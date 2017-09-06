Vipers move players

Photo: Contributed

The Vernon Vipers have made a couple of moves days before the BC Hockey League regular season starts.

The club traded veteran forward Ryan Brushett to the Surrey Eagles for future considerations while fellow veteran Simon Sagissor has been released.

The move leaves Vernon at 24 players with another move expected to be announced in the next 24 hours.

The Snakes open the regular season Friday against their Interior Division rivals the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The two teams will meet in the Shuswap city before the S'Backs come to Vernon for the Vipers' first home game of the 2017-18 season Saturday.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. and tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week at the Vipers office in Kal Tire Place.