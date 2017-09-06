New event popping up

Photo: Contributed

There is a new addition to the 17th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival.

The ‘Pumpkin Pop UP! Art Market is the first initiative in the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce's planned ‘Pop Up!’ series designed to connect local businesses with artists.

“We invite everyone to experience Armstrong Spallumcheen’s vibrant art community in this new format,” said Peter Rotzetter, second vice president. “The series is designed to showcase talented local artists occupying and working in select venues and retail spaces throughout the downtown core of Armstrong.”

Opening at 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 7 in the Horticulture Building on the Armstrong fairgrounds, artists will be utilizing the space to sell works of art, demonstrate and produce creative projects.

“We hope this will be the first of many in the ‘Pop-Up’ events in our community, including one planned for the holiday shopping season in December,” said Rotzetter,

The Pumpkin Festival began in 2000 as another way to celebrate the area's agricultural roots.