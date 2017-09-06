Wood Lake a little cleaner

Photo: Contributed

Bags of garbage have been collected from the shores of Wood Lake.

Volunteers from World Oceans Day scoured the Pelmewash Parkway waterfront, collecting piles of trash.

Pieces of styrofoam coolers, styrofoam cups, plates and take-out containers, a realtor sign, plastic water bottles, plastic bags, aluminum cans, paper products and cigarette butts were among the detritus.

“What the volunteers cannot pull out of the lake will eventually flow to the Pacific Ocean to add to the severe pollution hurting 80 per cent of our source of oxygen as well as food,” said Debbie White founding director of World Oceans Day Canada.

Along with plastics and styrofoams, volunteers picked up thousands of cigarette butts, which can be harmful to fish.

“The British Columbia government is still responsible for the Pelmewash Parkway along Wood Lake, our original highway, but is doing nothing to keep it clean – and the public is not helping at all. Lake Country does not take over the Parkway until 2018. Meanwhile, plastics, styrofoams and cigarette butts are killing birds and fish."

Volunteers find dead fish every time they do a shoreline cleanup, said White.

More information and simple things that can be done to help rivers, lakes and oceans can be found here.