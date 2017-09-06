45162

'Rock' stars coming

Some of the biggest names in curling are coming to the North Okanagan.

Dave Merklinger, Vernon Curling Club manager, said the annual Prestige Hotel and Resorts Curling Classic will bring 24 teams to Vernon and will feature some of the top women curlers on the planet.

Among them will be Rachel Holman, the current Canadian ladies champion.

“It's very nice top have Rachel here this year. She's on Team Canada and she is going to be playing in the Scotties in Penticton in February,” said Merklinger. “She's agreed to come here and promote the sport of curling in our area.”

The ladies take to the ice in Sept. 28 with the men throwing their first rock on Sept. 29. The finals will be played on Oct. 1 for both men and women.

An event pass is $25, with daily admission $10 at the door.

