45162

Vernon  

Enjoy the view

- | Story: 205874

Development of some lake access sites around Vernon's end of Okanagan Lake may just allow people to enjoy the view rather than put a foot in the water.

Some, especially along a steeply sloped area off of Tronson Road, pose problems and should be considered as “stop off points or a view area,” according to Rob Miles, manager of long-range planning.

On Tuesday, Vernon city council gave staff the OK to defer development of four access points along Tronson that were among eight planned for development next year.

While they are still considered high priority for future years, Miles inferred they were unlikely to be swimming areas.

“(Access points) are not necessarily to provide direct access into the lake but could be a rest area for cyclists or for people to enjoy the view,” Miles told council.

Four other sites, two on Tronson Road and two on Okanagan Landing Road, have been put forward as subsititutes for next year's work. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

44598
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
3207881
4022 Ptrichard Dr.
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$287,500
more details
44392


Send us your News Tips!


45244


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Tasha
Tasha Vernon SPCA >


45755


Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?

Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Weird Wednesday is, what the kids would say, lit?
The sound of Australia
Must Watch
Seems about right.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada