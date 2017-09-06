Photo: Contributed Development of some lake access sites along Okanagan Lake in Vernon may be for the view only.

Development of some lake access sites around Vernon's end of Okanagan Lake may just allow people to enjoy the view rather than put a foot in the water.

Some, especially along a steeply sloped area off of Tronson Road, pose problems and should be considered as “stop off points or a view area,” according to Rob Miles, manager of long-range planning.

On Tuesday, Vernon city council gave staff the OK to defer development of four access points along Tronson that were among eight planned for development next year.

While they are still considered high priority for future years, Miles inferred they were unlikely to be swimming areas.

“(Access points) are not necessarily to provide direct access into the lake but could be a rest area for cyclists or for people to enjoy the view,” Miles told council.

Four other sites, two on Tronson Road and two on Okanagan Landing Road, have been put forward as subsititutes for next year's work.