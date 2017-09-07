Photo: City of Vernon Work on the new arena is moving ahead quickly.

Work on a $13 million ice sheet at Kal Tire Place is moving quickly ahead, on time and on budget.

“This is the ideal situation rather than being over budget,” said Doug Ross, recreation service director for the City of Vernon.

Four months into the construction phase, the second arena on the site is starting to take shape.

“The work on the interior spaces of the new board room and Vernon Vipers offices have been completed and the team moved in around the beginning of August,” Ross stated in a report to council.

“With the project having passed key milestones such as excavation and foundation work, we have proceeded as planned with the fixed fee price agreement for the purchase of a second plate and frame chiller. This item was identified by the refrigeration consultant as being a priority for the project should the funds be available.”

While chillers may not set you on fire, Ross explained that the second chiller will enable the facility to have temperature differential on each ice sheet – allowing hockey to be played on one sheet while figure skating was taking place on the other.