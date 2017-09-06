45162

Vernon  

Downtown parking lot delay

Story: 205869

Plans to turn the former New Dehli restaurant block at 29th Street by 30th Avenue into a downtown parking lot have hit a snag.

During the demolition of the buildings, an underground storage tank was discovered with petrochemical contents and contamination of the surrounding soil.

In other words, it appears a gas station stood on the site, said Mayor Akbal Mund.

“Nobody can remember a gas station there,” Mund added.

The parking lot was scheduled to be completed this year, but may not be finished now until spring of 2018.

"I know parking is a big issue in the downtown," said Coun. Catherine Lord who suggested a fence go up around the offending area to allow drivers to park on part of the lot, at least until the contamination is removed.

