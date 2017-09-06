Transit changes costly

Photo: Kate Bouey Vernon council is questioning the cost of proposed changes to the transit system.

Proposed changes to Vernon's bus transit system could be costly to taxpayers and councillors are concerned about that.

During a presentation to council on Tuesday, staff described proposed changes that would add:

up to 7,000 hours along bus routes

a core transit network down 29th Street and changes to existing routes

three additional buses

The proposals, which could be implemented by March of next year, will go to the public for consultation on Sept. 22. There will also be an online survey Sept. 22-Oct. 6 before the matter goes back to council in November with detailed budget implications.

The price tag is already worrying some councillors.

“Has there been any consideration to possible fare increases?” asked Coun. Bob Spiers, pointing out the proposed changes would cost $810,000 of which Vernon would pay $419,000 and BC Transit the rest.

Staff said fare increases were an option.

Spiers said later that $300,000 equals a one per cent hike in taxes.

Coun. Brian Quiring also questioned whether a big jump in transit hours were necessary, leading a BC Transit official to assure him the entire 7,000 hours might not be used due to streamlining of the service.

“I think (the increased hours are) in question,” Quiring said later, also pointing out the big hit to taxpayers. “I think when we see the ability that we have to streamline the service and provide even beter service to the riders, that actually might even be enough.”

Mayor Akbal Mund said council could not discount bus riders who need to get to work and school however he also said the city might not need to add so many hours to the routes.