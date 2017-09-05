44511

Landing sewer project starts

Sewer construction in several areas of the Okanagan Landing will be starting the week of September 18 and continue through October.

The City of Vernon has announced the first phase of work includes installation of approximately 1.3 kilometres of sewer collector pipe.

An effort will be made to minimize traffic interruptions, with the majority of work to be completed off the travelled roadway using directional drilling equipment. Access to all homes and business will be possible during construction.

Residents are to be notified in advance if the construction is to impact drivers.

Single-lane alternating traffic may be in place at times to accommodate the work. Drivers are asked to obey traffic signs and instructions from traffic control persons.

