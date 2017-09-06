45162

111 years of Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is needed more than ever before as it marks 111 years in Vernon,  said Lt. Stefan Reid, local manager.

"I would say it is more necessary now," said Reid. "We've helped 1,400 families this year."

Reid said with little low cost housing in the community and low wages, many people are feeling the pinch. 

"We're meeting the needs of people who need food and we're clothing them and we're administering to their spiritual needs."

Reid said attendance at prayer services has risen in recent years.

To mark the 111th anniversary, a series of events are planned for next weekend at the House of Hope, 3303 32nd Avenue.

A sold out dinner is being held for 100 people on Friday night.

The public is welcome to other weekend events, including a kids carnival free of charge on Saturday at 1 p.m. which will have a bouncy castle, face painting and games. 

A Saturday night celebration service begins at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, a city prayer breakfast takes place at 8 a.m. and a service will start at 10:30 a.m. 

