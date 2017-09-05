Local man remembered

Photo: Contributed Ryan Collins suffered from an anxiety disorder.

Co-workers of a North Okanagan man who committed suicide have raised funds to improve mental health services in their community.

The team at Hytec-Kohler in Armstrong raised $2,000 during a recent fundraiser in honour of Ryan Collins who was 30 when he died.

“We wanted to come together to remember Ryan and support his family during this difficult time and to bring awareness to the fact we need for more mental health services in our community, said Deborah Fox, Hytec-Kohler human resources manager.

“Ryan’s anxiety was so bad it held him back from living his life,” said Ricky and Theresa Evanoff, Collins' parents. “He would focus on the 'what if’s' and the extreme worry would paralyze him from doing things.”

The couple said their son was unable to sleep properly due to worrying over things he had no control over.

‘We would be there to listen and comfort him but his anxiety only continued to get worse. He did not want to open up about what he was going through, he did not know how to explain it so he kept a lot inside. The stigma surrounding mental illness prevented Ryan from talking openly about what he was going through and getting the help he needed.”

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, anxiety is the most common type of mental disorder affecting 12 per cent of B.C.’s population, or one in eight people, in any given year.

“Ryan was an extremely generous and caring, he was always there for you when you needed him. He believed in paying it forward. This is why we want to share Ryan’s story because things need to change. There needs to be more services for mental health in our community. Anxiety and depression are diseases, the same as addictions and cancer are recognized as diseases.”

About 4,000 Canadians die by suicide every year. The most at-risk group for suicide is men in their 40s and 50s.

Sunday, Sept. 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day.

CMHA is hosting an evening of hope, health and healing at Polson Park from 7-8 p.m. Free meditation will be offered from 6-7 p.m.

If you are considering suicide or are concerned about someone who may be call the 24 hour crisis line: 1-888-353-2273 or 1-800-SUICIDE.

To learn more about the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon Branch or to make a donation, go online or call 250-542-3114.