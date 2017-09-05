More presence in Polson?

Photo: Darren Handschuh City council is being asked for more cash for an increased bylaw officer presence in Polson Park.

If approved at Tuesday council meeting, the measure would take effect immediately and last for eight weeks until the beginning of November.

This is not the first time additional funds have been requested, mainly due to the presence of homeless people in the park.

During budget deliberations, $52,000 in additional spending was okayed for part-time bylaw staff to monitor the parks between Apr. to Nov., from 7 a.m. until midnight.

In April, council was asked to provide another $30,000 for security which was again approved.

Recently a new bylaw has been enforced at the park that allows the homeless to camp there from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. only when shelter beds are not available. It means the tents must be taken by that time.

The move appears to have made a difference, with many homeless people moving out of the park and going elsewhere.