More cash for safer park

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

Efforts to make Vernon residents feel safer in Polson Park appear to be working, according to Mayor Akbal Mund who added that more would be done. However, one councillor said 25th Avenue was now becoming a major problem with the homeless camping along the street.

On Tuesday, city council approved $13,000 of uncomitted funds be spent in order to have an increased bylaw officer presence in Polson Park until the beginning of November.

Recently, council approved a bylaw that allows the homeless to take shelter in the downtown park between 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. only when other beds are not available in the community.

Many of the transients have left the park so they don't have to pack up each morning and officials have been dealing with a few who still had belongings to move, a bylaw officer said last week.

“The biggest effect (the spending will have) is to let the public know bylaw is patrolling and that they don't need to feel it's not safe out there,” Mund said after the council meeting.

The mayor acknowledged some of the homeless had moved to other locations, including Linear Park, behind London Drugs and to another area along the highway.

Coun. Brian Quiring said 25th Avenue was “becoming a major problem.”

Quiring said he had seen “quite a few” campers set up along the avenue, close to the old bottle depot.

He was assured bylaw officers would be patrolling other parts of the downtown as well as the park.

Other plans to get the public into the park include a proposal to allow in dogs on a leash and plans to cut back more vegetation. 

ORIGINAL STORY: 5 a.m.

City council is being asked to spend another $13,000 from uncomitted funds in order to have an increased bylaw officer presence in Polson Park.

If approved at Tuesday's council meeting, the measure would take effect immediately and last for eight weeks until the beginning of November.

This is not the first time additional funds have been requested, mainly due to the presence of homeless people in the park.

During budget deliberations, $52,000 in additional spending was okayed for part-time bylaw staff to monitor the parks between Apr. to Nov., from 7 a.m. until midnight.

In April, council was asked to provide another $30,000 for security which was again approved.

Recently a new bylaw has been enforced at the park that allows the homeless to camp there from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. only when shelter beds are not available. It means the tents must be taken by that time.

The move appears to have made a difference, with many homeless people moving out of the park and going elsewhere.

