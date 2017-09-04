Who let the cows out?

Photo: Contributed Cows hang out at Peter Greer Elementary in Lake Country on Monday.

It's almost back to school time but not for a small herd of cows that ended up on the field at Peter Greer Elementary in Lake Country late Monday afternoon.

"There are five cows on the field," one woman told Castanet. "There are seven other cows and they're in the middle of a roundabout."

The peculiar sight drew a small crowd of onlookers who stayed back from the normally docile beasts that had escaped from a farmer's field. The cows' interest was on the grass.

"One man who was trying to get them off of the field and into the street thinks that either a dirt biker scared them or someone left open a gate."

The woman said an expert had been called to deal with the herd.