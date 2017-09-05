Crazy party, bus crash

Farm workers, many of them young students from Eastern Canada, have been making a Vernon couple's life a misery this summer.

The young workers have been inhabiting a derelict house in an orchard off of Pleasant Valley Road at the north end of the city, partying and causing general mayhem, said Chris and Dannielle VanderMolen.

On Saturday night, the two were kept awake over a second night of partying in the house, complete with smashing glass and yelling, when they saw a bus leave the orchard and head towards Stickle Road.

The bus ended up in the ditch near Squires Four Pub.

“It was out of control,” Chris VanderMolen said of the party.

He had left work in another city so his wife would not be in the house alone after she was yelled at by a fruit picker who was in the front yard the night before.

“We heard the bus fire up, the gears were grinding and it was smoking, and shortly afterward it was tipped in the ditch.”

Before RCMP officers arrived, VanderMolen said many of the fruit pickers dashed back to the old house.

He believed the group had been drinking heavily and had been worried about what would happen if they had made it to Highway 97.

RCMP confirmed they are investigating the crash.

The VanderMolens are at their wits' end, having complained to the orchardist who owns the property, authorities and the North Okanagan Regional District.

“The regional district did put a stop work order and a do not occupy notice up in June of last year,” VanderMolen said.

Neither have made a difference.

The couple have considered moving but like the area they live in and just want some help to sort out the problem.

Orchardist Dave Sanders who owns the property admits the fruit pickers have been a lot of trouble.

“They're drinking, they're driving and they're leaving a mess everywhere,” said Sanders who would prefer to hire more foreign workers that are flown in from Mexico and Jamaica, but has been told he must hire locally as well.

“If we didn't have foreign workers we'd be broke,” Sanders said. “They are reliable. We know what time they'll get up.”

Sanders said the young pickers had been told to stay away from the house and to sleep in tents.

“They're wild people, so much of a problem.”

As far as the house is concerned, Sanders said the group must have opened it up and gone in.

The orchardist said, given the hours farmers work, it was hard to keep an eye on them constantly.

On the matter of the bus, which is rented to move workers around, Sanders said he believes a key was either left in the vehicle or someone broke in.

And, he agrees with the VanderMolens that it was lucky the bus did not make it very far down the road in case something far worse had happened.