IPE cracks 150,000 again

Armstrong's big fair is as popular as ever.

A total of 151,109 people attended the Interior Provincial Exhibition between Wednesday to Sunday, slightly higher than the 150,086 who visited last year.

“We've had fantastic results over the five days,” said Yvonne Paulson, the IPE's general manager.

The biggest crowd was on Saturday when 49,353 attended the fair. The pro rodeo also sold out Saturday.

The second closest attendance figure was Sunday when 33,002 people showed up to see the animals, view the exhibits and enjoy rides at the midway.

“We are thrilled with how smoothly the event went,” said Paulson.

 

